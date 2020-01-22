By RUTH MBULA

A crisis is looming at the Nyamira County government with Governor John Nyagarama under pressure to name his Cabinet.

This comes amid claims that he has fallen out with his deputy Amos Nyaribo over their positions on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Sources indicate that there is push and pull between Mr Nyagarama and Mr Nyaribo over a list of nominees for Cabinet positions.

This could be the source of a fresh fight between the two top county leaders, with the deputy crying foul and alleging being side-lined in the appointments by his boss.

FIRED CABINET

Mr Nyagarama technically fired his entire Cabinet last year, two months to the end of their two-year contracts.

The county government then placed an advert in one of the local dailies calling on applicants to consider any of the ten positions for a three-year contract.

Governor Nyagarama had accused his Cabinet of poor performance.

On Tuesday, a section of Nyamira County employees and civic leaders waded into the wars and told off Mr Nyaribo over his renewed fight with his boss.

The differences have placed Nyamira residents on the receiving end as delivery of services has been hampered.

GOVERNOR DEFENDED

The about 20 employees, former councillors and activists, who were addressing journalists at Guardian Hotel in Nyamira town, said they will not allow mudslinging of their governor by greedy and selfish leaders who have no interest of the people they represent at heart.

They said that a deputy must always respect his boss and that it is wrong for Mr Nyaribo to fight Mr Nyagarama instead of embracing consultation.

While claiming that Mr Nyaribo is at war with his boss due to political reasons, the local leaders said Mr Nyagarama, who supports the BBI and the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, will continue dispensing his mandate in the county without being intimidated.

“We know our deputy governor is opposed to the BBI report and that is why he is fighting Mr Nyagarama who supports it,” said Kefa Mocheche, an employee of the county.

CLAIMS DENIED

But Mr Nyaribo disputed the claims saying his fight has nothing to do with the BBI and that he fully supports it.

“I fully support the BBI and the handshake, but let it be known that I am fighting for the well-being of Nyamira residents,” he said.

He said no amount of intimidation will see him relent on his calls for a just society and proper delivery of services to the locals.

He said it would be wrong if he remains silent over the wrongs happening in the county.

On Sunday night, his official vehicle had all its tyres deflated by unknown people.

'LIFE IN DANDER'

He blamed it on some county government officials, saying they could be behind his woes over his recent stand to oppose the appointment of 34 health workers.

“I feel my life is in danger and I am being trailed by unknown people. Police should investigate this matter urgently,” said the deputy governor.

But Mr Kefa Miller, the assistant director of the governor’s communication unit, disputed claims that county officials were involved and called on the deputy governor to allow for investigations to be done.

“As far as we know, no county official is at war with anyone. During this sunny season, it is normal for vehicles’ tyres to deflate,” said Mr Miller.

He wondered how people gained access into the highly guarded premises as claimed by the deputy governor.