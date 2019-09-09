alexa Nyamira MCA Fred Omaiyo charged with defilement - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Nyamira

Nyamira MCA Fred Omaiyo charged with defilement

Monday September 9 2019

Magwagwa MCA Fred Nyachae Omaiyo

Magwagwa MCA Fred Nyachae Omaiyo at a Nyamira court on September 9, 2019 when he was charged with defiling a minor. PHOTO | RUTH MBULA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Magwagwa MCA Fred Nyachae Omaiyo is accused of committing the crime on the night of September 2 at a guest house in Kisii town.
  • The magistrate ordered the detention of the member of county assembly until September 16, when she will rule on his application for release.
Advertisement
RUTH MBULA
By RUTH MBULA
More by this Author

Magwagwa Ward Representative Fred Nyachae Omaiyo was on Monday charged at a Nyamira County court with defiling a minor.

Mr Omaiyo is accused of committing the crime on the night of September 2 at a guest house in Kisii town.

He denied defiling a 17-year-old girl when he faced Resident Magistrate Alice Towett.

While arguing for his client's release on bond, Mr Morara Omoke noted that it was his right and that he needed regular medical checks.

"He is unwell and requires proper medical care. Medical records show that he has been in hospital since his arrest on September 9. He needs treatment for high blood pressure," said the advocate.

State counsel Desmond  Majale objected the request, saying the accused would likely interfere with witnesses and that he had indeed attempted to contact the minor.

Related Stories

Advertisement

"I plead with the court to detain him until the victim testifies," he said.

The magistrate ordered the detention of the member of county assembly until September 16, when she will rule on his application for release.