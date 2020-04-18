By RUTH MBULA

More by this Author

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama has finally announced his new cabinet, ending months of anxiety in the county

The governor has sent four people home, bringing on board new blood in a bid to revitalise his ailing government.

The announcement technically ends a court case challenging the validity of some executives' continued stay in office, five months after the county chief declared their posts vacant.

Mr Vincent Omao moved to the Employment and Labor Relations Court in Kisumu, under a certificate of urgency, arguing contracts were not extended so the stay was illegal.

NEWCOMERS

Mr Shem Kiage, Dr Stella Moraa, Ms Stella Nyambariga and Dr Samson Barongo are the newcomers in Mr Nyagarama’s cabinet.

Advertisement

They will be vetted by the assembly for the positions of water, trade, gender and education executives respectively.

Mr John Omanwa has been appointed the transport executive and will also head the agriculture department in acting capacity.

Mr Douglas Bosire retains his health docket and will also head the environment docket in acting capacity.

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

Mr Bernard Osumo has been appointed the public service management executive as well as the acting head of the education docket.

Mr Peter Omwanza will be in charge of the the finance department and manage the trade department in action capacity while Mr Zablon Onchiri will head the lands docket and also serve as the acting gender executive.

While announcing the changes, Governor Nyagarama lauded his former cabinet for a job well done, especially in the area of implementing flagship projects.