By SHARON ACHIENG

More by this Author

A man was on Monday electrocuted as he tried to make an illegal power connection in Nyaigenda village in Nyamira County.

Mr Kevin Nyaamba, 25, was allegedly connecting electricity to his house using copper wires.

He unfortunately got electrocuted and was rushed to Nyamusi Sub-County Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

County Commissioner Amos Mariba said the body had severe burns.

“The body was moved to Nyamira County Referral Hospital mortuary,” he said.

He said police are investigating the matter.

Related Stories Couple suffers fate of illegal power connection