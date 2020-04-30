By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

Police in Nyamira County are investigating a theft suspect's alleged suicide in police custody on Wednesday night.

Erick Nyakweba was an 18-year-old Form Three student of Enginda Secondary School.

Nyakweba was arrested by community policing members that evening on the accusation of attempting to break into a cement store.

“After he was arrested, he was booked and placed in custody at Nyaramba Police Station, awaiting arraignment on the offence of theft,” County Commissioner Amos Mariba told the Nation by phone.

“When police officers went to check on him, they found his body hanging from the cell’s ceiling, with a piece of cloth around his neck."

Mr Mariba said a suicide note was found in the cell but that investigations would establish the cause of Nyakweba's death.

Advertisement

“It’s unfortunate that a young person with a bright future is no more. My sincere condolences to the family,” he said.