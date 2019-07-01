By RUTH MBULA

By JOSIAH ODANGA

Deputy President William Ruto has launched a scathing attack on his critics, whom he says are out of touch with the common mwananchi and have been opposing all development projects for their own selfish gains.

In apparent reference to ODM leader Raila Odinga who hit out at the DP while speaking in Elgeyo-Marakwet on Sunday, Mr Ruto termed his critics as “lords of poverty”.

He said some leaders have been bothered by his spearheading of development projects in the country and, in a desperate move to curtail him, have been alleging corruption in the said schemes.

HARAMBEES

“Yesterday, I heard that person who is fond of rhetoric opposing harambees in church, for women groups, for boda boda [riders], and he does not want any sort of funds drive,” said Mr Ruto.

He added, “He has been alleging corruption in the Eurobond, dams, SGR and the Northern Collector Water Tunnel project. They want you to continue being poor so that they can continue oppressing you.”

Mr Ruto said the Big Four agenda cannot be achieved if he sits in his office in Nairobi and, therefore, he has no option other than to be in the grassroots.

LORDS OF POVERTY

“I want to tell them that they will not succeed. They want Kenyans to continue being poor and we continue worshipping them. They are lords of poverty and we will work day and night so that their kingdom [will have] no place in this country,” said the DP.

Speaking in Ekerenyo in North Mugirango, Nyamira County, the DP said such leaders "can only lead dead people or cows".

The DP was accompanied by Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi and about 10 MPs from both Kisii and Nyamira counties.

On Sunday, Mr Odinga toured Mr Ruto’s backyard and revived the Kimwarer and Arror dams’ scandals.