A sombre mood has engulfed Ikobe Primary School in Nyamira County after residents found a night guard murdered in unclear circumstances.

According to the school’s Deputy Headteacher Richard Aricha, the body of the watchman, who was identified as James Mboya, 47, was found in one of the classrooms by his relatives who went to check on him after they failed to reach him on phone.

“I was informed by one of the committee members that the security guard had been killed by unknown people. Immediately I called the police who arrived a few minutes later and inspected the scene,” Mr Aricha said.

The assailants killed the watchman then hanged his body to make it look like he committed suicide.

BOOKS, LAPTOPS STOLEN

At least two laptops and an unknown number of textbooks were stolen from the school according to Mr Aricha.

“They broke a door at the administration block before they proceeded to the library where they stole textbooks,” he added.

Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba said no suspected had been apprehended. But he added that police are following crucial leads to ensure their arrest.

“Police are on the ground looking for the suspects and I believe they will be in custody in the shortest time possible,” he said.

Shocked residents were seen in groups outside the school compound Sunday morning talking in low tones as they tried to come to terms with the incident.