By SHARON ACHIENG

A set of identical twins in Nyakeore village of Nyamira County are distraught after being admitted to different secondary schools.

Joshua Gisore and John Gisore, who sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams last year, have now appealed to Education CS George Magoha to help them join the same school.

Joshua and John, 14, attended Ekerubo Primary School and scored 421 marks and 390 marks respectively.

Joshua was invited to join Alliance High School while John is set to move to Tenwek Boys High. Both had been hoping to join Alliance High.

“We have never been separated since birth. At home, we share a bed and even attended the same school for eight years,” said Joshua.

Ever since they began schooling, their resolve was to pursue life as top achievers, he added.

“All that was brought to an end after we received admission letters from different schools. My humble request to the CS is to intervene and allow us join our dream school together,” Joshua said.

John, on his part, expressed disappointment at not being able to join Alliance High.

“It's disappointing that I have been invited to Tenwek instead,” he said. He hopes Prof Magoha would consider their unique situation.

Asked whether they would consider joining a school other than Alliance, they appeared elated.

Joshua would rather join a local day school as long as the two remained together.

“Even if it means enduring criticism from fellow students and neighbours or not joining Alliance, I would be prepared to do it as long as I am with my brother,” he said.

Their father, Mr Jared Gisore, backed their request to the CS, saying his children have always thrived together. His efforts to persuade them to join different schools have been unsuccessful and fears what might happen if they are separated.

Dr Angela Omae, a psychologist, said identical twins share a particularly intense bond, since they have identical DNA.