By BENSON AYIENDA

A wedding in Nyamira County was cut short after a woman claiming to be the wife of the bridegroom stormed the ceremony at the Kerongo Catholic Church and disrupted the event on Friday.

George Morara, the ward representative for Kemera Ward, was set to exchange marriage vows with his lover Pamela Akinyi in a ceremony attended by hundreds of locals.

Janet Omwamba, the woman claiming to be Morara's wife, arrived at the church and informed the priest that the groom was her husband and they had a 20-year-old son.

Omwamba arrived accompanied by security officers and handed over a court order served the priest who was to officiate the wedding.

The event that was attended by dozens of guests came to an anti-climax end. PHOTO | BENSON AYIENDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The priest told the congregants that Omwamba had told him that she was Morara’s wife and served him with an injunction.

“I have a court order that legally bars me from uniting these two, I can’t proceed and do something that I know is illegal,” said the priest before he left place.

Family members and friends of Mr Morara attempted to forcefully eject Omwamba from the church, leading to a commotion.

But she stood her ground and refused to leave the venue.

Kemera Ward Representative George Morara. PHOTO | BENSON AYIENDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

She said she would not allow the church to preside over the union because she is still legally married to the man. She claimed she has a marriage marriage certificate and the two soleminised their union 19 year ago.

Some family friends and relatives, who had arrived for the event with gifts, left hurriedly as the wedding ended in an anti-climax.