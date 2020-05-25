Nyamira mob attack, injure woman over husband’s death

Separately, two other bodies were retrieved from River Kuja in two different locations on Sunday.

Area Chief Wilfred Nyakeiruria confirmed the incident and called on elected leaders to help rebuild the footbridge.

By WYCLIFFE NYABERI

A 57-year-old woman and her grandchild are nursing severe injuries in a hospital after they were attacked by villagers on Sunday evening for allegedly having a hand in her husband’s death.

The body of Jackson Ong’era, 62, who went missing on May 22, was discovered on Sunday in River Kuja.

Furious villagers stormed the woman’s house in from Kiabiraa village in Manga, in Nyamira County.

SET HOUSE ON FIRE

Area Chief Charles Oigoro said that the locals stormed the woman’s homestead at around 8 pm, poured petrol on their house before setting it ablaze as the two were in the house.

As the two scampered for their safety, they were attacked with machetes. The two were later rushed to hospital by the area chief. Police have commenced investigations into the incident.

The administrator has since called on locals not to take the law into their own hands.

He has also urged locals to be calm as investigations commence in order to establish the circumstances leading to the man’s death.

MAKESHIFT BRIDGE

The body of 42-year-old Samuel Onchoke was found at Nyamache-Marabu in Nyaguta Sub-Location. The man is said to have fallen into the river while crossing a footbridge.

This comes just a week after locals complained about the makeshift bridge, saying the wood had started rotting due to the heavy rains, while part of it had been washed away.

In another case, the body of a 50-year-old man whose identity is yet to be known, was discovered at Nyachenge village in Riabamanyi Sub-Location.