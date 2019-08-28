alexa 10 injured after car collides with matatu in Nyandarua - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Nyandarua

10 injured after car collides with matatu in Nyandarua

Wednesday August 28 2019

Nyandarua County accident

10 people were injured, two of them seriously, after these two vehicles collided on August 27, 2019 in Magomano along the Ol Kalou-Miharati road in Nyandarua County. PHOTO | WAIKWA MAINA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Nine other passengers sustained minor injuries during the collision.
  • Among the injured was the eight-year-old girl.
  • The two seriously injured victims were referred to Nakuru General Hospital
Advertisement
WAIKWA MAINA
By WAIKWA MAINA
More by this Author

Two passengers have been admitted to the Nakuru General Hospital with serious injuries after a road crash in Magomano along the Ol Kalou-Miharati road in Nyandarua on Tuesday evening.

Nine other passengers sustained minor injuries during the collision involving a matatu and a car.

County Police Commander Gideon Ngumi attributed the collision to reckless driving by the driver of the Toyota Vitz car.

Matatu which collided with a ca

The matatu which collided with a car. Police said the car was overtaking dangerously. PHOTO | WAIKWA MAINA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“The driver of the personal car was driving from Miharati to Ol Kalou town direction. On reaching Magomano area, he tried to overtake from the wrong side and he collided with the matatu heading to the opposite direction,” he said.

Among the injured was the eight-year-old girl.

Also Read

JM Memorial Level Four Hospital administrator Mary Njuguna said the nine patients with slight injuries were treated and allowed to go home.

“Two of the victims had serious injuries. We have managed to stabilise them before referring them to Nakuru General Hospital for specialised treatment,” said Ms Njuguna.