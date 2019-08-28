By WAIKWA MAINA

Two passengers have been admitted to the Nakuru General Hospital with serious injuries after a road crash in Magomano along the Ol Kalou-Miharati road in Nyandarua on Tuesday evening.

Nine other passengers sustained minor injuries during the collision involving a matatu and a car.

County Police Commander Gideon Ngumi attributed the collision to reckless driving by the driver of the Toyota Vitz car.

The matatu which collided with a car. Police said the car was overtaking dangerously. PHOTO | WAIKWA MAINA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“The driver of the personal car was driving from Miharati to Ol Kalou town direction. On reaching Magomano area, he tried to overtake from the wrong side and he collided with the matatu heading to the opposite direction,” he said.

Among the injured was the eight-year-old girl.

JM Memorial Level Four Hospital administrator Mary Njuguna said the nine patients with slight injuries were treated and allowed to go home.