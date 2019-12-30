14 Nyandarua students get Equity Bank scholarship

By JOHN NDUNG'U

Fourteen bright and needy students from Nyandarua Central have been awarded the Equity Bank’s Wings to Fly scholarship.

The students, who sat Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) this year, will be among the 16,168 students who have benefitted from the scholarship programme also sponsored by MasterCard Foundation and the German government.

Speaking during the announcement of the beneficiaries of the scholarship, Ol’Kalou Equity Bank Branch Manager Pius Gitau said the beneficiaries will have all their secondary school education expenses paid.

“Parents and guardians to these children will only provide moral support for these children since the rest of the costs including tuition and boarding fees, books, uniform and pocket money will be taken care of by the scholarship for the (next) four years,” said Mr Gitau.

Mr Karanja Guchu, a casual labourer, from Kipipiri Constituency, thanked the bank for offering his daughter, who scored 370 marks in this year’s KCPE exam, the scholarship.

Mr Guchu said he could not have managed to meet the cost of his daughter's secondary school education from his meagre pay.