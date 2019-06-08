By WAIKWA MAINA

Nyandarua police have arrested two livestock theft suspects and impounded two vehicles they were using to transport meat from five cows stolen locally and from Nakuru.

The arrests on Saturday were the result of efforts by the Kenya Police Service, Anti Stock Theft Unit and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich said the two were apprehended at Magumu market on the way to Nairobi and that they were unable to account for the meat they were transporting.

Police later established that the meat was of four cows that had been stolen from Nakuru and another from Tulasha village in Kinangop Constituency.

PATROLS

The arrest brought to seven the number of suspects arrested in connection to rising cases of livestock thefts in Nyandarua, where dairy farmers have lost cows worth millions of shillings.

“We have intensified police patrols and roadblocks but the thefts are still happening, we have mapped the region and are determined to eliminate the syndicate,” said Mr Cherutich.

He said the suspects and the vehicles were taken to Njabini Police Station and that a court case will be opened as soon as they finish investigating.

SYNDICATE

Central Region DCI Commander, Mr Danson Diru, said his officers were focused on local criminals working with outsiders.

“The recovery of some cows in Kisii County after they were stolen from Nyandarua points to a syndicate," said Mr Diru.