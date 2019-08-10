By WAIKWA MAINA

The decomposing bodies of two medical students were on Saturday found in a rental house at Jua Kali estate in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County.

James Thiuru, 24, and 22-year-old Kenneth Kamau had been assigned to the pharmacy department at JM Memorial Hospital in Ol Kalou Town.

Police from Nyandarua Central Sub-county found their bodies on Saturday afternoon, three days after they were reported missing.

They suspect that they committed suicide by drinking a mixture of alcohol and a poisonous chemical.

HOUSE LOCKED

Acting Sub-county Deputy Police Commander Florence Karimi said police were alerted by the mother of one of the interns, who filed a missing persons reports on August 7.

“The mother informed us that he lived with a friend at Jua Kali estate. The rental house had been locked from inside and a foul smell emanated from it,” said Ms Karimi.

She said police officers got into the house through a window and then unlocked the door.

They found the bodies on the bed, covered with blankets.

One of the bottles of alcohol that was found in a rental house in Ol Kalou town, Nyandarua County, where the bodies of two medical interns were found on August 10, 2019. PHOTO | WAIKWA MAINA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

ALCOHOL

Ms Karimi said they found bottles of assorted second generation alcoholic drinks in the house.

Police also found a sachet of a white substance they believe is poison.

Nyandarua Health Chief Officer Jorum Muraya said the students reported to JM Memorial on Monday and that the pharmacist in charge asked them to find a house and settle down.

“They were directed to officially report on Thursday but did not show up. The pharmacists decided to give them until Monday. They were both from a college in Nyeri County," Dr Muraya said.