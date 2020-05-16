Nyandarua police boss Gideon Ngumi said investigation into the incident was opened.

By WAIKWA MAINA

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition at the JM Level Four Hospital in Ol Kalou after he was allegedly attacked by a nominated ward representative

Jubilee MCA Kariuki Ngaruiya is accused of attacking Peter Mburu in land row.

Witnesses in Chamber estate said they responded to calls of distress and found the ward rep and his son beating the with crude weapons.

The attack happened about 50 meters from the disputed land.

“The MCA hit the victim with a hammer on the head before his sons joined in the attack,” a witness claimed.

Mr Ngaruiya denied that there was such an attack.

“I am not aware of the attack. I, however, received a call from a friend that a thief was attacked by a mob as he attempted to steal from my building. I have not pursued the matter to establish who the victim is,” Mr Ngaruiya told the Nation.

The victim's father Giathi Mburu said his son left home early in the morning to visit the plot.

“His uncle wanted some photos of the plot and the dilapidated building. My son was taking the photos when the MCA and his sons descended on him,” Mr Giathi said.

He said there is a land dispute between his brother and the MCA, and the photos were meant to be used as evidence in the court battle.