By WAIKWA MAINA

A blind man and his wife were on Tuesday frog-marched to a police station in Kinangop by angry locals who accused them of selling bhang to children and for involving the minors, some as young as six, in the illegal trade.

During the raid, the bitter and visibly angry residents threatened to lynch the two and torch their house, accusing them of selling the narcotics to young boys and using them to transport the drugs.

“We do not want them back in our village. We are going to kill them if they ever step their feet in the village," shouted residents who sang and danced to traditional war chants.

The blind man’s wife, Ms Susan Wanjiku, revealed to the residents that a woman by the name Njoki supplies them with the drugs which she sells from their house while the husband peddles the illegal substance in local markets.

“We get our supplies on Tuesdays. She had just brought the consignment you recovered from our house. Her name is Njoki but I do not know where she hails from. We sell a roll at Sh20 making a daily profit of Sh500. I sell from home while my husband peddles at the market,” said Ms Wanjiru.

But the husband, Mr Mukuha Kamau, said his wife’s contribution is limited to packaging the drugs into rolls.

“My wife does not buy from the suppliers or sell to retailers. It is my business, not hers. I have mastered the trade and I am rarely conned, but I have had a problem since the newly introduced currency were introduced, I am yet to master them and my customers take advantage of me,” said Mr Mukuha.

Ms Sofia Wanjiru, a local resident, said the villagers were unhappy with the couple for involving young boys in the trade.

“I was informed by my son. They sent him to deliver some rolls to a customer in the market. The drugs are contributing to increased crimes in the area,” said Ms Wanjiru.

Kinangop Sub-County Police Commander Charles Rotich confirmed the incident, saying the suspects will be arraigned soon investigations are complete.