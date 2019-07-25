A witness said that the boda boda rider Patrick Muriithi, 30, and his passenger Mr Samuel Kachengwa sustained serious head injuries.

By WAIKWA MAINA

A boda boda rider and his passenger are fighting for their lives at JM Level Four Memorial Hospital in Ol Kalou Town after a vehicle belonging to Nyandarua County government hit their motorbike on Thursday night.

Nyandarua Central Acting Sub-County Police Commander Florence Karimi said the accident occurred at about 8 pm on Thursday night on the Gilgil-Ol Kalou highway, some 50 meters from the county headquarters.

Ms Karimi said the driver of the county government’s vehicle was speeding towards Ol Kalou Town at the time of the accident.

“The accident occurred near Huduma Centre area on the Ol Kalou-Gilgil road. The vehicle was being driven from the county government offices when its driver failed to give way to the motorbike as he joined the highway. The driver escaped unhurt,” said Ms Karimi.

HEAD INJURIES

A witness said that the boda boda rider Patrick Muriithi, 30, and his passenger Mr Samuel Kachengwa sustained serious head injuries.

“The vehicle entered the highway at a very high speed when it hit the boda boda rider and his passenger who sustained serious head injuries. The two had no protective gear,” said a witness at the scene.