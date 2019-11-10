By WAIKWA MAINA

Police Nyandarua are investigating an incident where a lone criminal carjacked a couple and robbed them before defiling their 14-year-old daughter at Fly Over market in Kinangop Constituency, Nyandarua County along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Nyandarua County Police Commander Gideon Ngumi said in the Saturday night incident, the family (a man, wife, and daughter) that hails from Thika, was heading for a graduation ceremony in Kericho.

Upon reaching Fly Over, the man decided to park his Toyota Probox car on the roadside for a rest.

It was then that the sword-wielding gangster forced them to open the doors, ordered them to produce all the money they had and then directed the man to the back of the car where he locked him inside the boot after stealing Sh30,000 from them.

He then took the mother and daughter to a nearby bush where he hit the mother with a crude weapon upon which she passed out.

The gangster then defiled the girl.

Mr Ngumi said the driver managed to alert other drivers along the road who in turn alerted police officers on patrol.

“Our officers arrived in good time and managed to rescue the family and arrest the suspect who is aged 22 years. The victims said that he was armed with something resembling a pistol, which he used to scare them during the 1.30am incident,” said the police boss.

The incident was reported at Magumu Police Station where Mr Ngumi said the suspect is being held.

He will be arraigned to face robbery with violence and defilement charges once investigations are concluded.