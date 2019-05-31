By WAIKWA MAINA

A farmer from Warurungana village, Kinangop Constituency in Nyandarua County is counting losses after three of his dairy cows valued at Sh600,000 were stolen and slaughtered at night.

Mr Kamau Chege said he suspects that his house was sprayed with a sleep-inducing chemical that sent the family into a deep slumber before the cows were removed from their sheds and slaughtered a short distance from his house.

“I heard some movement outside the house. I then felt like vomiting before I collapsed into deep sleep. I woke up at around 3am and vomited; all other family members were in deep sleep,” said the farmer.

COWS MISSING

He was shocked to find the animals missing when he woke up at 5am, his usual milking hour.

“The three cows were my only source of livelihood, producing an average of 60 kilogrammes of milk every day. They have taken me back to square one. I alerted my mother and neighbours who later recovered the hides in a nearby farm where the cows were slaughtered,” said the farmer.

Neighbours accused the police of doing little to contain escalating livestock theft incidents since last year when the criminals started with stealing donkeys before shifting to cows.

NO ARRESTS

A resident, Mr Peter Kimamo, said six pedigree cows have been stolen from the village in last one week but no arrests have been made.

“The only thing we see the police officers do is chase after cars during the day, they are very effective on that, we are bitter, very annoyed by the thefts, they are sending us to poverty, I don’t think police only trained on traffic laws,” said Mr Kimamo.

The farmer lamented that the thugs appear to be more intelligent than the police.

"We want the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to take charge of the livestock thefts cases,” said Mr Kimamo.

His sentiments were shared by Ms Veronica Chege, who said police always fail to collect forensic evidence at the scenes of slaughter.