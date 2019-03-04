By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

A sixty-year-old man is recuperating at Kinangop Mission Hospital after a brutal attack that he claims was by Nyandarua County askaris who wanted him to forcefully pay a Sh200 levy.

Mr Simon Chege sustained a knee fracture and other injuries at Mutonyora market, Kinangop constituency, during the ordeal on he evening of February 25.

Speaking from his hospital bed on Monday, the father of five claimed that trouble began after he spotted county enforcement staff harassing boda-boda operators.

“The askaris had been impounding operators who had not paid the Sh200 monthly levy. I was in a shop on my way to collecting fodder for my livestock," he said.

CONFRONTATION

Mr Chege said he tried in vain to convince the askaris that his was a private vehicle that he had been using for farming activities.

He said he gave up the argument, boarded his motorcycle and left.

The askaris chased after him, he said, adding that when they caught up with him, one kicked him as the other pushed him so he could stop the motorcycle.

DUMPED

Mr Chege claimed the county askaris confiscated his motorcycle and loaded it onto their government vehicle.

“One of them pushed me so hard that I lost control. When I fell, they descended on me with kicks, blows and buttons. The askaris escaped but the police officers who accompanied them ferried me to Nyayo Ward Hospital in Engineer town and dumped me there,” he said.

At Nyayo Ward, he was referred to the Catholic Mission Hospital where he underwent knee surgery. A piece of metal was fixed into it last Friday.

Mr Chege appealed for justice, saying he could not afford the hospital bill and that his wife borrowed the Sh40,000 they used for the deposit.

POLICE ACCOUNT

Police, however, denied Mr Chege's claims. Public administration executive Kariuki Mbataru defended his officers and said they did not impound the man's motorcycle.

“I am informed that the victim hit an electricity post as he fled from the enforcement team. He had not paid the Sh200 levy," said Mr Mbataru.

"We do not have his motorcycle and we do not know its whereabouts. We suspect it was taken and hidden by his friends."

Mr Mbataru further said it was normal for the public to give false information against the government to tarnish its image.