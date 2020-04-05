By WAIKWA MAINA

Police in Nyandarua on Sunday arrested three people who were found worshipping at a church in Wanjura village, Ol Joro Orok constituency.

County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich told Nation that the three were among worshipers found at Life Changing Church after defying the government’s directive on the fight against Covid-19.

“The service was on when our officers moved in after a tip-off from members of the public. We urge all residents to adhere to the Health ministry’s directive on social distancing and converging for worship and other meetings,” said Mr Cherutich.

He said the government has enhanced intelligence gathering in urban and rural areas to ensure adherence to the Ministry of Health guidelines.

“We thank the members of the public that has led to the arrest. Cooperation by the public also resulted to arrest of 20 revellers found taking beer in different bars within the county. The bar and church closure law apply to all whether in rural or urban centres,” said Mr Cherutich.

Wanjura residents said that the church leadership had put spies in strategic points to monitor police officers.

