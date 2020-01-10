By WAIKWA MAINA

A one-year-old baby's body was on Thursday found in a pit latrine at a nursery school in Kinangop, Nyandarua County

Ms Phyllis Mwaura, the senior teacher at Ciondo Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centre, said children who went to use the facility thought it was a doll.

“They informed us that a doll was in the latrine and that it was brown, with hair and hands. They wanted us we retrieve and clean it for them," Ms Mwaura said.

"They were persistent. The description bothered us so we decided to check."

ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES

Ms Mwaura said the mother must have had easy access to the school due its poor fencing and location in an isolated area.

“The latrine is also in a pathetic state. We appeal to the county government and area member of Parliament Kwenya Thuku to construct permanent toilets for us," she said.

"We are aware the latrine is used for other illegal activities due to its location. We normally lock it but we find the padlocks broken."

POOR PARENTING

Residents of Ciando village said they were shocked by the incident and that the children would likely be affected.

“I wouldn't say the mother killed it due to poverty. She must be a young mother who wants to continue enjoying her life. She should have left the innocent infant with her parents or a neighbour. It's its a taboo. A curse will torment her soul all the days of her life,” said Ms Ruth Wambui.

Ms Jane Muthoni blamed the incident on poor parenting and lack of guidance, saying many mothers have abdicated their responsibilities.