By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

The body of a former primary school teacher who went missing two days ago was found in a shallow river near his home in Kipipiri, Nyandarua County.

Relatives of the teacher gave contradictory statements about the time he is likely to have left the house and the state of the house. While some said they saw him leave the compound after locking the house, others claimed that the doors remained wide open on the day he went missing.

Mr Stephen Kimotho went missing on Monday morning and his body was found in the shallow waters of Gitei River Wednesday.

NOT AT HOME

His sister, Ms Wangari Ngechu, said that on Monday morning, she visited her brother’s house but did not find him.

“I looked for him while calling out his name but he wasn't in. I visit him every morning. He has never left the compound without alerting me. The doors to the kitchen and the bedroom were wide open. We appeal to the police to investigate and establish the cause of his death,” said Ms Ngechu.

Advertisement

DOORS OPEN

She said she went back at around 6pm on the same day but he was still not at home and the doors were still open.

A sister-in-law, Ms Muthoni Waweru, said she saw the man on Monday at about 10am as he left his house.

“I saw him as I sent my son to return a file we had borrowed from him to sharpen my panga. But my son said he had seen his uncle lock the house and was already on his way out of the compound,” said Ms Waweru.

She said she saw Mr Kimotho walking towards the back of his house.

Mr Jeremiah Kibunja, a village elder and a Nyumba Kumi official, said he was shocked by the death of his friend.

“We do not want to speculate on the cause of his death but we want police to conduct conclusive investigations,” said the village elder.