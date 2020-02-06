By WAIKWA MAINA

A chief in Nyandarua is nursing bite wounds after a family allegedly unleashed a dog on her when she went to enforce the government directive on 100 per cent transition from primary secondary schools.

Mawingu Location Chief Mary Wangari sustained injuries on her legs in the Wednesday afternoon incident after a mother and her son allegedly released the dog.

“I was moving door to door targeting homes where we had Class Eight candidates last year. I had also gotten word that a boy from the family was yet to report to any school which is against the government directive,” said the chief.

NOT IN SCHOOL

On arrival at boy’s home in Mumui village, Chief Wangari demanded to know why the youngster was still at home weeks after other candidates reported to Form One.

She said that the parents insisted that they do not want their son to join Form One, and that the reason behind the decision was none of her business.

“I insisted to know the reason but they ordered me out of the compound in the presence of the minor. That is when they released the dog,” she said, adding that the incident has not dampened her resolve to ensure all children go to school.

“All children from my location must be in the class, it’s a government directive. I am not relenting,” said the chief.

DISTRESS CALL

Githioro Sub-Location Assistant Chief Bernard Irungu narrated how he received a distress call from his boss after the dog attack.

“I drove her to Kipipiri Police Station where she filed a report before driving her to the hospital where she was treated and discharged. I urge all parents whose children sat KCPE exams last year to ensure they are enrolled in Form One or else we will have them arrested,” said the assistant chief.

Residents condemned the attack on the chief, saying she was doing a noble thing which is part of her official duties.