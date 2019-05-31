By WAIKWA MAINA

Residents of Ol Kalou in Nyandarua County are celebrating after a farmer trapped and captured a stray leopard that has killed more than thirty goats in the last one month.

Mr Samuel Ng’ang’a set the trap after 13 of his sheep were killed by the wild animal.

Police and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers kept insisting that the sheep were all killed by a dog.

“We have lost a lot of goats and sheep in the last one month when the stray leopard invaded the area. But KWS officers refused to assist maintaining that the animals were killed by dogs. It has killed thirteen of my sheep and a calf,” said the farmer.

GOOD NEWS

Tens of farmers flooded Mr Ng'ang'a's compound after the good news spread in the village, and he had a hard time convincing them not to kill it.

“I wanted the KWS to come and confirm that they were wrong in their judgment,” said the farmer.

Mr Daniel Mathu, a farmer from Mawingu Location, said he and his brother have lost a total of six sheep valued at Sh60,000 in the last two weeks, and accused the KWS officers of ignoring their plight.

“I wanted us to kill the animal to teach the KWS a lesson; they are very rude and arrogant when we report the cases to them. We suspect there are more than three marauding leopards in the area. KWS must trap and capture them before they cause more damage,” said Mr Vincent Waweru.