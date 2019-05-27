Four Magumu High School students charged with arson

Their lawyer George Kimani successfully pleaded for the bonds, pending the hearing of the case on August 21, 2019.

By WAIKWA MAINA

Four Magumu Boys High School students were on Monday charged with burning a dormitory and destroying property worth Sh2.3 million.

The boys, were, however, released on Sh150, 000 cash bail or Sh300, 000 bond with sureties of similar amounts.

Appearing before Resident Magistrate L. R Musiega in Engineer town, the students denied setting Chania dormitory on fire and destroying property valued at Sh2, 271, 480.

ARRESTED

The charge sheets stated the four, together with others not before the court, committed the offense on May 19, 2019 at the institution in Kinangop constituency, Nyandarua County.

The students, who were arrested on May 20, 2019, appeared in the court on May 21 but did not take plea since the police had requested for more time to complete their investigations. The court granted the police a week to complete their investigations.

Their lawyer George Kimani successfully pleaded for the bonds, pending the hearing of the case on August 21, 2019.

CCTV CAMERA

The suspects were directed to cooperate with the investigating officers and report to the police station every morning.

According to the police files, the four were captured on CCTV cameras in the school while committing the offense.