By STEVE NJUGUNA

A girl was defiled and dumped beside her father's grave, and her mother stabbed several times, in an attack in Nyandarua County on Wednesday night.

Police said on Thursday that they believed the minor, who wrote the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Educations exams, was attacked by a gang of men.

Nyandarua West Sub-county Police Commander Isaac Ruto said she was left for dead following the incident at their home in Kwa Major Village, Ol Joro Orok Constituency.

MOTHER STABBED

Mr Ruto said the girl's sick, 54-year-old mother was stabbed in the head and chest with a blunt object while trying to rescue her.

“The attackers reportedly raided the house where the two were sleeping while armed with crude weapons and terrorised them," he said.

“After attacking the woman, they took away her daughter and repeatedly defiled her before dumping her several metres from their house."

The two were taken to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital in critical condition.

Mr Ruto said the incident may be linked to a family dispute.

"The family has for a long time been involved in a dispute over a piece of land. This is one of the subjects that we are focusing on. We will not rest until we bring the attackers to book as this is a heinous act," he said.

CRIME SPREE

Locals complained of a resurgence in crimes including robbery, rape and murder.

In October, the government ordered the immediate transfer of police who had served more than three years in the area in a raft of measures aimed at improving security.

Nyandarua County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich also ordered for reconstitution of all peace and security committees, from sub-location to sub-county level.

The move was necessitated by spate of criminal activities in the area that included murders, rapes and robberies.

Three weeks ago, a man was hacked to death with a panga after responding to the distress call of a girl who was being raped by two men.