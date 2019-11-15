By WAIKWA MAINA

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia on Thursday evening assented to the Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill 2019, paving way for the reduction of bars from over 2, 000 outlets to 200.

The county has had no alcoholic control laws for about two years after the current regime abolished those introduced by the former regime, dismissing them as vague.

Speaking after the signing, Nyandarua County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich said the new law will be jointly implemented by both national and county government officials.

“We give our assurance that we are going to support the enforcement of the law. Assenting to the bill will enable us to fight the menace of drugs and substance abuse, we want a sober county,” said Mr Cherutich.

ILLEGAL OPERATIONS

Mr Cherutich said traders took advantage of the bad alcoholic law to illegally start operating bars in the region. Both levels of government have agreed that we need less than 200 bars,” said Mr Cherutich.

The commissioner said a reduced number of bars will also help in the fight against crime.

Governor Kimemia directed the newly appointed education, gender, culture, and social services executive member Mwaura Njoroge to partner with the interior ministry to ensure timely implementation of the alcoholic laws.

PRICE OF SOBRIETY

“I do not care if this is going to cost me some votes. I do not require any votes from drunkards. We want a sober community. I fail to understand why we need a bar in the villages, they must be banned,” said Mr Kimemia.

County Police Commander Gideon Ngumi said lack of the Alcoholic Drinks Control laws frustrated the police in the fight against drug abuse.