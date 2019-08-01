By WAIKWA MAINA

Drama unfolded when worshipers allied to Neno Evangelism Centre’s controversial Pastor James Ng’ang’a’ raided a splinter church in Ol Kalou town, Nyandarua County on Tuesday morning.

The group, claiming to have been sent by Pastor Ng’ang’a, raided the Reformed Neno Gospel Ministry early in the morning, destroying the fence and part of the iron sheet walls to gain access.

They then loaded the church’s property including music equipment, chairs, tables and table cloths into a waiting truck.

STOPPED

But the worshipers arrived on time as the rival team was preparing to drive from the scene.

The groups engaged in a heated argument that nearly degenerated into a fight but police officers arrived on time, separated the warring teams and directed them to Ol Kalou Police Station.

A police officer told the Nation that the rival group sent from Nairobi failed to produce court documents or any letter from Pastor Ng’ang’a proving that he owns the church and the property he wanted collected.

DIFFERENCES

A worshiper, Ms Agnes Kagendo, said the Reformed Neno Gospel Ministry split from Neno Evangelism Centre in 2017 due to differences with Pastor Ng’ang’a.

“Pastor Ng’ang’a owns nothing here; we built the church and bought the furniture and everything through membership contributions and harambees. We have receipts to prove that all the property in police custody belongs to us,” said Ms Kagendo.

Pastor Amos Gitau, who is in charge of the Ol Kalou church, said the group that conducted the raid had no document to prove ownership of the church or the property.

PROPERTY DETAINED

“They claim that Pastor Ng’ang’a sent them to demolish the church and carry away all the assets. Pastor Ng’ang’a is fully aware of the fact that we do not belong to his church; he never contributed a coin in support of the church. He does not know how we acquired the land,” said Pastor Gitau.