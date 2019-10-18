alexa Massive power outage hits Ol Kalou town - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Nyandarua

Massive power outage hits Ol Kalou town

Friday October 18 2019

A technician working on electricity Kenya Power cables

A technician working on electricity Kenya Power cables. Ol Kalou residents have decried inaction by Kenya Power officials in addressing a prolonged power outage in the town. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The better part of Ol Kalou Town, has been in the darkness for over thirty-six hours since power supply by Kenya Power ceased.
  • A KPLC customer and resident of the affected area said that he had made numerous follow-up calls but no positive response was forthcoming.
  • Residents who had made similar complaints decried inaction by the local Kenya Power officials.
Advertisement
WAIKWA MAINA
By WAIKWA MAINA
More by this Author

The better part of Ol Kalou town in Nyandarua County has been in darkness for over thirty six hours.

Residents have protested inaction by the local Kenya Power officials, whom they accuse of laxity.

“I called Ol Kalou Kenya Power branch on Wednesday night to report the blackout, the staff I called promised to have the matter addressed in 30 minutes but they had done nothing by Thursday morning,” said Ms Teresia Njoki.

Ms Njoki from Makenji estate says she on Thursday made several calls to the Ol Kalou branch officer without any help and decided to show up at the branch and make the report in person.

RUDE STAFF

“But the officers were very arrogant and rude after I made the complaint. They continued chatting on their mobile phones and sharing jokes. When I insisted, one of the officers told me there is an option of solar panels for customers dissatisfied with Kenya Power services,” said Ms Njoki.

Related Stories

Advertisement

After frustrations by the local Kenya Power branch, Mr Michael Maina called the Kenya Power Customer Care desk in Nairobi where he was given a reference number.

FRUSTRATED PUBLIC

“I raised the complaint with the customer care on Thursday around midday, they promised to have the matter addressed but nothing had been done by 4 PM. I called again only to get the same response that I should be patient," said Mr Maina

The Kenya Power customer says that he has since made numerous follow-up calls but no positive response was forthcoming.

Mr Maina, says his last call was on Friday morning after which he gave upon the matter.

When reached out to for response, Ol Kalou Branch Marketing Manager Boniface Kurgat said he was unaware if the blackout and promised to investigate.