By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is now asking for the support from well-wishers and other government agents to contain the fire that has so far consumed acres of bamboo plantation in the Aberdare Forest.

Speaking from Kinangop Peak where the officers are battling the fire, KWS officer in charge of Kinangop region Sydney Tsuma described the situation as bad.

KWS Spokesperson Ngugi Gichaga said a team of experts has been sent from Mt Kenya National Park to give firefighters backup.

“It is happening at the shrubs area and much of the bamboo has been affected. We are fighting hard to protect the bamboo plantation but we are waiting for a comprehensive report from the ground,” said Mr Gechaga.

TOUGH SITUATION

“The situation is not that pleasing. However, we are on the ground trying to handle the situation and hopefully it’s going to work out considering the strategies in place,” said Mr Tsuma.

Advertisement

Mt Kenya region KWS officer in-charge Bajila Kofa said the situation is bad and appeled for support from well-wishers.

“Things are bad, the heavy winds blowing in the forest and scotching sun has made the matters worse. We will appreciate any support to help contain the situation,” said Mr Kofa.

ABORTED

By morning, the firefighters had managed to contain most the blaze and were only left with a 500-meter stretch to extinguish but the mission aborted due to the weather situation in the forest.

The fire started on Sunday evening and a battalion of 45 KWS officers were dispatched to fight it before additional multiagency team was sent on Monday morning.

Harsh terrain and the distance to the site has also worsened the situation as it will take more than eight hours of walking to arrive at the Kinangop Peak, located a few kilometers from the Elephant Peak, the highest point of the forest.

PRAYING FOR RAIN

Nyandarua County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich said is optimistic that the situation will be contained, adding that a helicopter will be sent to help in the mission.