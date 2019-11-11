By WAIKWA MAINA

The Kikuyu Council of Elders has cancelled all its ceremonies and functions until January next year in order to take charge of the circumcision of boys.

This, they said, is to ensure there is no repeat of incidents witnessed last year where initiates were molested, with deaths being reported as a result.

Speaking at Kagai Primary School in Tumaini in Nyandarua County, the council’s national and regional officials resolved to cancel ceremonies of welcoming new members in the association until January to give priority to the initiation of boys into adulthood.

POSITIVE PRACTICES

Led by the Kikuyu Cultural Association Chairman Ndung’u Gaithuma, the elders appealed to parents have their sons initiated to adulthood in places where they can get proper counselling and lessons on positive cultural practices.

"We are also appealing to fathers to allow their sons accompany them wherever they are going so that they can have enough time to model and allow them to learn the roles and responsibilities of a responsible man," said Mr Gaithuma.

Last year, cases of molesting and torture that left tens of initiates injured were reported in various parts of central Kenya.

TORTURED TO DEATH

One initiate, Juliano Kanyonyo from Kandara in Murang’a County, died after he was allegedly tortured by young men tasked with guiding him after circumcision.

Criminal gangs purporting to be mentors tortured initiates in the name of counselling and hardening them to become men.

Some of the mentors were also accused of radicalising and recruiting minors to outlawed criminal gangs and introducing them to drugs.

Some initiates were maimed for life while others were admitted to hospitals with serious injuries.

“We were forced to master and recite vulgar chants. After reciting, we were expected to demonstrate to them some imaginary sex orgy with a relative. It is still a very disturbing experience to date,” said a young man initiated last year.