By WAIKWA MAINA

Livestock thieves in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, have shifted from stealing cows to milking them at night.

Sariti village is the most affected. The criminals milk cows in the wee hours of the morning before the farmers wake up.

Ms Elizabeth Wambui, 78, a victim says six of her neighbours have complained of reduced milk production in the morning.

“I used to get between five and seven litres of milk in the morning but this has reduced to less than a litre. My veterinary officer was unable to explain the drastic drop in milk production,” said Ms Wambui adding that the thieves smear the cows’ udders with dung after milking.

She said the trend started about two weeks ago.

ESCAPED

Ms Rahab Wangui told Nation that she saw a man milk her cow on Thursday morning.

“I saw a man milk my cow at 3 am and alerted my brothers and mother. As we quietly walked to the milking shed, the thief sneaked into my house and hid under my bed. He later managed to escape in the confusion,” said Ms Wangui.

Ms Peninah Mugure said she could not understand why her cow’s milk production reduced from six litres in the evening to less than a litre in the morning.