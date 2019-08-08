By WAIKWA MAINA

Three suspected thugs narrowly escaped death after an attack by members of the public in Engineer town of Kinangop Constituency in Nyandarua County.

They are suspected to be members of a gang involved in rising cases of house and shop break-ins, muggings and other criminal activities within Engineer town and its surroundings.

Senior Chief Magdalene Kariuki said that the three are known criminals and that one of them was released from Naivasha Maximum Prison last week.

“They are notorious criminals who have been engaging the security agents in a hide and seek game. We thank the members of the public for their support in arresting the suspects. The three are involved in various criminal activities,” said Chief Kariuki.

The public identified the suspects from a CCTV footage where they are captured attacking a resident on Wednesday night.

They then started a search and found one of them in Engineer town.

The suspect received a beating from the angry residents he refused to name and reveal the whereabouts of the other two suspects.

He later led the public and the police to their hideout – a rental house in Muthigiti estates – where stolen items worth thousands of shillings were recovered.

Tens of victims identified their stolen items, mostly electronics, household goods, and personal documents.

“Cases of insecurity have been on the rise in Engineer town where several houses and shops have been broken into. Several people have also been waylaid, robbed and left with serious injuries. Some of the robbery victims are still recovering in hospitals while others have died from the injuries,” said a resident, Mr John Karanja, whose TV set was stolen from his house a few days ago.

Their tools of the trade, which include machetes and metal bars, were also recovered from their hideout.