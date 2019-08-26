Ms Jane Mugure, a neighbour, said that she had earlier heard a commotion in the bar.

Residents said a female bar attendant at the pub had locked her boyfriend out of the house after a disagreement.

By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

A trader from Munyaka market, Kinangop, Nyandarua County suffered losses worth Sh1.5 million after his bar and residential houses were burnt on Monday morning.

The fire is suspected to have been started by a jilted lover.

Residents said a female bar attendant at the pub had locked her boyfriend out of the house after a disagreement.

Kinangop Sub-County Police Commander Charles Rotich said that investigations have commenced.

“We have commenced our investigations to establish the cause of the fire,” said Mr Rotich.

Mr Daniel Wainaina, the businessman’s son said: “We lost everything in the fire including a stock worth Sh300, 000. We are told that there was a fight between our bar attendant and her lover,” said Mr Wainaina.

He said the fire destroyed entertainment items valued at more than Sh1 million and adjacent residential houses.

Ms Jane Mugure, a neighbour, said that she had earlier heard a commotion in the bar.

“She (bar maid) kicked her lover, who kept banging the door, out of the house before the fire broke out in the wee hours of the morning," said Ms Mugure.

Mr John Irungu, the bar manager said the bar attendant has since vanished and switched off her phone.