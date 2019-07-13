By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

A mother of two was found dead in her house in Kinangop constituency, Nyandarua County, at about noon on Saturday.

Residents said the woman likely died from drinking illicit brew and that hers was the fourth body to be found.

They said the others were found in trenches and along a road earlier in the week.

The residents of Sende Moto estate in Engineer town complained of increased consumption of illicit brews.

LAXITY

The residents further accused police and chiefs of laxity in fighting the menace.

They also accused them of collecting protection fees from brewers and drinking den owners.

“Outlets stocking second generation and illicit brews are criminal. They operate 24 hours yet they are located less than 150 meters from Engineer Police Station and about 100 meters from the Engineer Law Courts [sic]," said Ms

Ruth Waruinge.

"We have collected four bodies - of three young men and this woman - this week."

BLAME GAME

Ms Lydia Waweru said the estate has 11 "filthy" pubs but just one hotel.

“Its not acceptable for mothers to go on drinking sprees before preparing breakfast for their children or preparing them for school," she said, also noting the dens' nearness to the police station and the courts.

Some residents, however, said they were not the causes of the four deaths and that the victims were to blame.

“[Some] have a habit of coming here to enjoy themselves on empty stomachs. Stop blaming the alcohol or police; people must learn to eat something before engaging in drinking sprees," said Mr Ndirangu Kang’ethe.

"I had warned the deceased against taking alcoholic drinks on an empty stomach but she ignored my advice."

POLICE REPORT

Nyandarua County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich disputed their reports, noting only postmortem examinations could ascertain the causes of the deaths.