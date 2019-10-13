Kipipiri residents protest over bad roads

Ms Margaret Nyambura said Michore village was lagging behind in development.

Mr Kimani said since they voted in 2017, the elected leaders had never bother to know what issues affected them.

By JOHN GITHINJI

More by this Author

Residents of a village in Wanjohi Ward in, Kipipiri Constituency of Nyandarua County held demonstrations on Sunday over bad roads.

The residents said they were tired of ferrying the sick to hospitals on donkeys due to impassable roads.

They vowed to continue with the demos until their Member of Parliament Amos Kimunya, MCA Isaac Kung’u and the county government act on the impassable roads in Ndemi location.

CAMPAIGN TOOL

The said that despite the leaders promising to repair the Grando-Kiburuti-Michore road during the 2017 campaigns, nothing had been done.

“We are not going to allow this road to be used as a campaign tool after every five years,” said Mr Solomon Kimani, a resident.

Advertisement

Mr Kimani said since they voted in 2017, the elected leaders had never bother to know what issues affected them.

He said many residents use locally improvised stretchers to carry the sick and bodies of those who die at home because vehicles and motorcycles could not access the village owing to impassable roads.

Ms Margaret Nyambura said Michore village was lagging behind in development. Ms Nyambura said parents were forced to carry their young children to school.

MUDDY ROADS

“The parents have decided to be carrying their children to nursery schools because of the muddy roads,” she said.

Kung’u said Sh30 million had been set aside for the upgrading of roads in Wanjohi Ward.

The MCA who said he inherited the bad roads from former leadership, said the roads had been earmarked for repair when the rains stop.

He said Sh4 million from the fuel levy had been allocated for the upgrading of the Grando-Kiburuti-Michore road.