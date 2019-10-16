By WAIKWA MAINA

Nyandarua County Assembly’s intergovernmental committee has faulted Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi for launching an airstrip in Gatimu Ward, saying it is not in his county.

Committee Chairman Ken Mukira said it is very unfortunate for a governor to come and take charge in a different county.

“Laikipia governor should allow our governor to take charge of his territory. The airstrip’s services will directly be offered and affect the people of Nyandarua County. We have no leadership vacuum; it's for the Nyandarua leaders to decide if the airstrip is of any value to our people,” said Mr Mukira.

He accused the Laikipia governor of invading Nyandarua territory even before the disputed Nyahururu town boundary is fully addressed.

DISRESPECTFUL

“It is very wrong for the Laikipia governor to launch the airstrip without involving the local leadership. It is disrespectful to the Nyandarua community and its leadership,” said Mr Mukira.

Shamata Ward MCA Gitau Njamba, who is a member of the intergovernmental relations committee, said the county’s leadership will not sit back and watch as Laikipia leaders invade and take control of the airstrip “as they did with Nyahururu town”.