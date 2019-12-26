By WAIKWA MAINA

It was a painful Christmas for a number of livestock farmers in Nyandarua after thieves stole tens of goats, sheep and dairy cows over the Christmas festive season.

The thieves first struck at the home of Mr Robert Kamande in Kidawa village, Rurii Ward, Ol Kalou Constituency, who lost eight sheep.

“I woke up to find the pen open with the sheep missing. The sheep are sheltered next to my house. The theft came about a month after they stole and slaughtered two of my dairy cows,” said Mr Kamande.

Mr Gachau Njoroge, another victim, lost 12 sheep, all stolen in one night. He said he suspects the thieves sprayed them with a chemical to make them fall into sleep before stealing the animals.

SHOCKED

“I am a light sleeper but I am shocked that I never heard anything on that night. I woke up late in the morning to find the gates open and the sheep gone,” said Mr Njoroge from Kieni village in Ol Kalou Constituency.

Mr Ben Rutuiyu, a quarry worker, lost eight sheep which he had planned to sell to pay school fees for his two children.

“I am in a dilemma. I planned to sell the two early in January to raise school fees for my children. I am now penniless with no hope of raising the fees,” said the farmer.

At Kwa Haraka in Kinangop Constituency, Ms Mwihaki Meiya lost a dairy cow which was slaughtered a short distance away from her house.