Livestock thieves arrested in Kipipiri

By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

Two suspected cattle thieves were on Monday caught red-handed with meat from cows stolen from a farmer in Malewa village in Nyandarua County.

Police said the meat was being transported to the neighbouring Kiambu County when the suspects were arrested.

The arrest bring to 12 people seized in the last month in connection with livestock thefts in Nyandarua and Nakuru counties.

Cattle thieves have also changed tack amid intensified police patrols at night.

Unlike in the past when they stole, slaughtered and transported the meat at night, now they wait until day to move the products.

During the Monday evening incident, the thieves are said to have stolen two dairy cows, slaughtered them and stored the meat in a car and waited for a day.

“We arrested them along Ol Kalou-Kipipiri highway a short distance from Wanjohi junction. They were on their way to Kiambu,” said Inspector Peter Kilonzo, Kipipiri Deputy Sub-County Administration Police Commander, who led the operation.

MASTERMIND FLEES

Mr Kilonzo said the mastermind of the cattle theft escaped.

“The suspect is well known to us. He has been coordinating the thefts in Kipipiri. His clients are mainly from Kiambu County,” said the police boss.

The escaping suspect dropped his mobile phone which the police are using in their investigations.

Kipipiri Deputy County Commissioner Edwin Chabari said the two suspects will be arraigned once police conclude their investigations.