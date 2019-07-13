By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

Police in Nyandarua have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly defining his stepdaughter.

Law enforcement officers took the man into custody after the Standard Eight pupil confessed to her teachers that her father has been sexually abusing her.

She claimed the man had been defiling her for the last two years with the full knowledge of her mother.

Grace Muthoni, a village elder, said she was informed of the incident by the girl’s teachers who sought her intervention.

“I went to the school and found the girl had difficulties in walking,” Ms Muthoni said.

“I accompanied the victim to Ol Kalou Police Station where we reported the matter before taking her to JM Level Four Hospital,” Ms Muthoni added.

Nyandarua Central deputy police boss Florence Karimi confirmed the arrest of the suspect and said that the girl is in safe hands now.