A mother and her seven-year-old son were on Monday morning butchered in Nyandarua before their house was set on fire in a suspected love quarrel.

Police suspect that the victim, Ms Wairimu Mbogo, 30, was raped before she was murdered by the assailants at her home in Karagoini Sub-Location, Leshau Ward in Ndaragua Constituency.

The incident was reported by a neighbour who informed the police at Gwa Kung’u market that Ms Mbogo’s house was on fire. He added that he had heard the family screaming for help before he spotted the fire.

Confirming the incident, Nyandarua County Police Commander Gideon Ngumi said the officers arrived at the scene and with the help of the public managed to put out the fire.

BODY NAKED

Inside the house, the woman’s body was found naked in her bedroom deep wounds.

The burnt body of her son, James Maina, a Class Two pupil at Muchinda Primary School, was found on his bed.

Police said they suspected foul play, adding that the woman’s secret lover was spotted leaving the compound on Sunday evening.

“Initial investigations indicate that the woman had a secret lover who was spotted leaving her compound on Sunday. The lover appeared angry and disturbed when he was spotted leaving the compound. No arrests have been made but we have launched investigations,” said Mr Ngumi.