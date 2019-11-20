Nyandarua Police Commander Gideon Ngumi said the body of the victim was moved to JM Memorial Level Four Hospital awaiting postmortem.

By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

A family in Nyandarua is mourning the death of their nine-year-old son, who allegedly killed himself.

Nyumba Kumi Initiative chairman Stephen Njuguna said the boy was reported missing early Wednesday and a search team was mobilized.

Mr Njuguna said that the body of the boy was found dangling from a tree in a maize farm near his home.

“We do not know why the boy killed himself but police have launched investigations,” Mr Njuguna said.

He added that he was yet confirm reports that the boy had differed with some of his family members.

The boy’s mother Esther Mumbi said her son left home on Tuesday and never returned.

Advertisement

“He informed me that he was going to his grandmother’s compound to get some fruits but he never returned home.

“I was later informed that he and his elder brother had a tiff before I arrived home,” said Ms Mumbi.