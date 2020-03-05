By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

Two Nyandarua farmers are counting losses after livestock thugs raided their homes Wednesday night stealing 16 sheep valued at Sh120,000.

This latest incident of livestock theft happened in Memo village, Kinangop Constituency.

Mr Peter Maina, the first victim, lost the entire stock of thirteen sheep valued at Sh100,000. He said he suspects that the criminals must have drugged them to deep slumber.

The thugs destroyed part of the fence to access the compound, then destroyed the sheep’s pen using crude weapons.

VEHICLE TRACKS

Some metal bars used to break into the homestead were recovered within the compound.

Advertisement

“There were vehicle tracks where they loaded the sheep. It must be the same car used to steal from my neighbour over the weekend. They also disconnected the security lights and stole the bulbs,” said Mr Maina.

He said he normally checks on his sheep at least three times every night since the livestock thefts started.

“Security is bad in our area. We might be forced to stop rearing sheep. The cars used to transport the animals use roads manned by the police and we wonder why they never arrest those transporting stolen livestock at night. No farmer sells their livestock at night,” said Mr Maina.

The other victim, Ms Hannah Wambui, 84, lost three sheep during the incident.

AILING

“I am ailing. I have to go for regular medical check-ups and the sheep were my only source of income. I am appealing to the police to help me recover them,” said the elderly woman.

The residents protested after the release of some suspects arrested and handed over to officers at Murungaru Police Station on Monday.

“It’s a gang of about thirty. We arrested their leader on Monday following the weekend thefts but they were mysteriously released from police custody,” said Ms Nyambuke.

The livestock thugs continue raiding Nyandarua despite elaborate measures by farmers and police to protect the animals.

The region has witnessed persistent thefts for the last three years.

DONKEYS

The incidents started with the slaughter of donkeys, then shifted to cows, goats and sheep to cows again.

But since November last year, the thieves have concentrated on sheep and goats.

Security agents attribute the thefts to Nyandarua’s proximity to major towns and many escape routes to Nakuru, Kiambu and Nairobi counties where some of the stolen livestock or meat from stolen animals have been intercepted.

The thugs have strategically camped in Mirangine Sub-County in Ol Kalou Constituency, which neighbours Nakuru County, and Kinangop Constituency which neighbours Kiambu and Nakuru counties and is a gateway to Nairobi City.

ESCAPE ROUTES

“They are easily able to escape to the neighbouring counties from Mirangine and Kinangop Constituency. The police need to focus more on the escape routes to these counties at border points with enhanced patrols on rural access roads leading to the neighbouring counties,” said Allan Wanjau who lost seven sheep in January.

The thefts escalated at the end of when three farmers lost goats, sheep and dairy cows on Christmas night.

Police and residents believe that the perpetrators are outsiders who are assisted by some locals who do the scouting and then help the thieves to escape.

ARRESTED IN NAKURU

Last month, detectives from Mirangine led by local DCI boss Peter Wahome traced and arrested four suspects at Bahati market in Nakuru County in connection to two theft incidents where farmers lost 21 sheep.

Mr Wahome said the suspects were arrested at a private slaughterhouse owned by a trader with a chain of butcheries in Nakuru County.

During the arrest, the detectives recovered some meat, skins, heads, and hooves from seven goats suspected to have been stolen from Nyandarua.

Nyandarua County Police Commander Gideon Ngumi says they are making some good progress in ending the menace.