alexa Nyandarua targets to have 8,650 girls receive HPV vaccine - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Nyandarua

Nyandarua targets to have 8,650 girls receive HPV vaccine

Wednesday October 23 2019

Pupils dance during the HPV vaccine launch

Pupils dance during the HPV vaccine launch at JM Memorial Hospital in Nyandarua County. The exercise is targeting 8,650 girls in the county. PHOTO | WAIKWA MAINA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Nyandarua County targets to have 8, 650 girls receive the HPV vaccine.
  • The ministry of education, clergy and the county department of health are in a vibrant campaign to hit the target by next month.
  • During the launch, girls from six primary schools within Ol Kalou Constituency received the jab at JM Memorial Level Four Hospital.
Advertisement
WAIKWA MAINA
By WAIKWA MAINA
More by this Author

Nyandarua County targets to have 8, 650 girls receive the HPV vaccine in phase one of the exercise launched at JM Memorial Level Four Hospital.

The Ministry of Education, clergy and the county department of health are in a vibrant campaign to hit the target by next month.

“We are vigorously campaigning to ensure a hundred percent success. We are using every forum to engage and sensitise our parents. The teachers are in full support of the vaccination; they are our ambassadors on the ground,” said Nyandarua Central Director of Education James Wahome.

He said that during the launch, girls from six primary schools within Ol Kalou Constituency, Huruma, JM Kariuki, ACK St Peter's Academy, Hospital, and St Joseph's Primary School received the jab at the JM Memorial Hospital.

CHURCH ON BOARD

County Health Executive Njoroge Mungai said the department has trained 180 health workers to undertake the exercise

Related Stories

Advertisement

“Most girls develop cervical cancer in their teens, (which then manifests) when a woman is in her twenties, in mid-thirties, forties up to fifties. Those vaccinated this month will receive a final jab in six months, that is in March next year,” said Dr Mungai.

Rev Rose Kariuki of ACK Church Ol Kalou Parish advised the clergy to support the exercise, adding that her church is in full support of the HPV vaccination.

“It pains me to hear some clergy mislead their faithful. Let us think about women losing their lives due to cervical cancer and the children orphaned by this killer disease,” said Rev Kariuki.