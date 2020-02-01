The suspect and victim were taken to Nyahururu County and Referral Hospital for medical examination.

By STEVE NJUGUNA

Police in Nyandarua North have arrested a Member of County Assembly’s aide over the rape of a 42-year old woman.

Nyandarua North Sub-County Police Commander Timon Odingo said the woman, who is a resident of Kanyagia village in Nyandarua County, had gone to the MCA’s office to collect clothes that had been donated to her family on Friday.

He said that the suspect locked the victim inside a store where he raped her.

He said they arrested the suspect after the woman reported the incident at Ndaragwa Police Station on Friday.

He said victim has been admitted at Nyahururu County and Referral Hospital while the suspect is being detained at Ndaragwa Police Station.

“The suspect is being questioned awaiting to be arraigned on Monday to answer to rape charges,” said Mr Odingo.

The incident has since attracted protests from area residents.

“It is a shame that such an incident can occur inside a public office,” said Ms Mary Njeri, a resident.