By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi and Nyandarua’s Francis Kimemia have warned leaders in the region against politicising the Ol Joro Orok-based airstrip where an airline launched flights last week.

This comes after a statement by the Nyandarua County Assembly’s intergovernmental committee which had earlier has faulted Governor Muriithi for launching the flights at airstrip in Gatimu Ward, saying it is not in his county.

REGIONAL INVESTORS

But in response, Governor Muriithi has said that launching of the airline was the culmination of the coming together of investors from Nyandarua and Laikipia who started an airline which will operate between Nairobi, Nyahururu and Nanyuki before connecting to Nakuru.

“So confident and optimistic are these local investors that they want to start with two scheduled flights daily. This is an indicator of the improving business environment in the region,” said Governor Muriithi.

Governor Muriithi said that the daily flights from the airstrip built in the 1980s are targeting business people, professionals and travellers.

Related Stories Keep to your lane, Nyandarua MCAs tell Muriithi

Advertisement

BRIEF CUSTOMERS

He said he was in Nyandarua to brief the potential customers from the county and those from Laikipia and Nakuru about the daily flights.

Governor Muriithi said the airstrip is a unifying factor for Laikipia, Nyandarua, and Nakuru.

On his part, Governor Kimemia said politicians should see the bigger picture and benefits that will come after the launch of the airline.

He said flights using the airstrip will open business opportunities for residents from both counties and improve revenue for both county and national governments.

UPGRADE AIRSTRIP

“We aim at having the airstrip upgraded to Class B so that it can hold commercial planes and more tourists. It is going to make it easier for flower growers in Nyandarua who currently transport their produce to Nakuru County for airlifting to international markets,” said Governor Kimemia.

The governor said besides the airline launched by his counterpart Governor Muriithi, his administration is also in talks with the Kenya Airports Authority and the Nakuru County government on how to launch connecting flights between the two counties.

“Our people and Kenyans in general should learn to see the bigger picture. They should open their eyes and focus in 40 or 50 years to come. Let us not judge development projects by what we can see today but on how they are likely to benefit our people in years to come,” said Governor Kimemia.