The national government will from next month distribute 21 milk cooling plants worth Sh150 million in Nyandarua County in support of dairy cooperative societies.

Speaking during the dairy cooperative societies’ stakeholders meeting in Ol Kalou town, Trade, Industrialisation and Cooperative Development CEC Muthoni Wamuya said six modern coolers are expected to arrive in a months’ time, after the county government is done with infrastructural developments.

Ms Wamuiya said the new equipment is in addition to eight other coolers given by the county government in the last financial year and 14 by the national government within the same period.

POWER SUPPLY

“Part of the infrastructural development is the installation of three-phase power supply which is one of a preconditions for getting the national government coolers. We have completed installing [power] in four cooperative societies," said Ms Wamuiya.

The other precondition is a supply of clean adequate clean at the cooperative societies’ premises.

Each of the 5,000-litre capacity coolers costs Sh7 million and has its own generator and solar systems.

‘The other precondition being fulfilled by the county government is the installation of hot water systems and storage plastic tanks, which is already done in 15 cooperative societies. We have sunk boreholes and we still plan to sink more as well as install the supply system. Both levels of the government are encouraged by improved milk production, members’ earnings and by more farmers embracing the cooperative movement,” said Ms Wamuiya.