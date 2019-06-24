By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

A family from Mawingu village in Nyandarua County is agonizing over the disappearance of their 16-year-old daughter.

The Form Three schoolgirl went missing on Monday, June 17, 2019, while on her way to school after the midterm break.

Her mother, Ms Joyce Wangui, said that she received a call from Tulaga Secondary School informing her that daughter had not reported back to school.

“I was shocked since we gave her enough cash for shopping and pocket money. We are worried and appeal she comes back home, we love her so much,” said Ms Wangui.

The girl’s father, Mr Moses Kinyua, said she was spotted boarding a matatu at Engineer market in Kinangop Constituency where she did her shopping.

“We have searched for her in all the places we suspect she might have gone. We have visited all neighbouring hospitals and police stations but in vain,” said Mr Kinyua.

He described his daughter as a polite and obedient child, adding that she was in good moods and books with everyone by the time she left home for school.

Mr Joseph Macharia, an elder at Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) where the Form Three student worships with her family described the missing girl as an active youth member and appealed to the public to assist them trace her.

“We are all shocked and disturbed by her disappearance. Her family is at pains, we appeal to anyone might know of her whereabouts to report to the family, the church or to the police,” said Mr Macharia.