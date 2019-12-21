By STEVE NJUGUNA

More by this Author

Little-known Kisima Mixed Secondary School in Nyandarua County will see all its 34 candidates who sat this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination join university.

The extra-county school, which is located in Gatimu in Ol Jooro Orok Constituency, a few kilometres from Nyahururu town, achieved a mean score of 10.0588 up from last year’s 9.5.

Two learners, Janet Wairimu Kahora and Pinky Esther Ong’ayo attained A plain grades of 82 and 81 points, respectively.

Eleven other candidates — seven boys and four girls — scored A-minus. Among them were Mathew Koech (80 points), Guyo Bonaya (79 points), Patrick Lesaline (78 points), Frederick Muriithi (78 points), Meshack Gatimu (77 points), Naomi Lekariap (77 points) and Emmanuel Limoit (76 points).

Others were Eugine Indimuli (76 points), Leah Munene (75 points), Esther Wanjiku (75 points) and Fridah Kiptis (74 points).

HARD WORK

Advertisement

There were 12 learners from the institution who attained grade B+, six attained B, two had B-minus, while one candidate had a C+.

According to the principal, Mr Daniel Amunga, this year’s examination results were the best in the school’s history.

He attributed the good performance to discipline and hard work by the students.

“At Kisima, discipline is our first chore. That is why we have been managing to post good results every year” he said.

Mr Amunga said that they assist students from the marginalised communities in three counties whose parents cannot afford to pay school fees yet they are bright.